S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Fargo, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2018 --S & S Landscaping Company, Inc., a family owned and operated landscaping and irrigation service provider for 40 years, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that works with a variety of small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. expects to benefit from an updated and optimized website that will allow it to better connect with its customers in the Fargo area and expand its reach to new clients. BizIQ brings many years of collective experience to the partnership, including past work with other clients in the landscaping and lawn care industry.



As its first order of business, BizIQ has developed a new company website for S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. that will help the landscape contractors in Fargo, ND to more effectively exhibit their services and products in an accessible and cutting-edge manner. The new site will also make it easier for current and prospective customers to reach the experts if they have questions about landscaping or want to check the nursery's stock of plants.



When BizIQ works with clients like S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. on new website content, the marketing agency prioritizes the use of such tools as search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for area residents to find companies like the landscape contractors in Fargo, ND when performing location-based Google searches. All content on the new site is professionally written and geared toward being informative, engaging and timely.



"Partnering with BizIQ presents our company with the opportunity to update and expand our options for attracting and connecting with our clients," said George Sholy, owner of S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. "We're really looking forward to seeing the results of this marketing campaign in the coming months."



About S & S Landscaping Company, Inc.

S & S Landscaping Company, Inc. was founded in 1978 and provides a wide range of landscaping services to residential and commercial customers in Fargo, North Dakota and the surrounding areas. In addition, it carries a large stock of gardening and lawn equipment and plants, and offers snow removal service. The company is a member of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead and the North Dakota Nursery and Greenhouse Association. For more information, please visit http://sandslandscaping.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.