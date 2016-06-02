S Taylor Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Supplies

Eureka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Stephen Taylor is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.AllAmericanOutdoorGear.com. The website offers a wide variety of quality outdoor supplies with a particular focus on the variety of knives including folding knives, hunting knives, machetes, and hatchets. Stephen was inspired by his own experiences enjoying the outdoors, as he grew up in Florida, later living in Oregon and Washington, and was always an outdoors enthusiast, falling in love with all that these places had to offer. Knowing that a large part of the population where he lives now spends a lot of time outdoors doing activities like fishing and hunting, Stephen wanted to help others get the products that they would find useful and would ensure their time spend outdoors is enjoyable and fulfilling.



There are many excellent outdoor supplies featured within the merchandise of AllAmericanOutdoorGear.com. The website carries items including camping and hunting gear, outdoor knives, boating supplies, archery equipment, drones, hiking backpacks, first aid kits, hunting pellets, survival and emergency radios, life rafts and flotation devices, and more. In the future, Stephen plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include more drones for people like coyote hunters that can use them to help spot and outsmart the coyotes. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Stephen regarding each and every transaction made on AllAmericanOutdoorGear.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of outdoor gear that is up-to-date with the most current trends and technological advances. Stephen offers drones on the website, which is something you don't get with most outdoor suppliers. He also offers a large variety of knives because so many people are looking for them and needing them for a variety of different purposes. Stephen is always trying to provide the most useful products on the website for having the most successful outdoor experience.



To complement the main website, Stephen is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheOutdoorGearBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality outdoor supplies in general such as finding the right hiking backpack, different emergency survival kits, and handy personal security supplies for the outdoors. Topics already covered include feeling safe with a lipstick stun gun and using a Coleman camping lantern as a companion for outdoor adventures. Stephen hopes to give valuable information and tips on having your most fulfilling and enjoyable outdoor experience.



AllAmericanOutdoorGear.com – a division of S Taylor Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Stephen Taylor.



