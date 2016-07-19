Sachar Dental Announces Annual Dental Scholarship

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Sachar Dental is pleased to announce the establishment of a new annual scholarship in the amount of $1,000 for students pursuing a career in the field of dentistry. The Sachar Dental Annual Dental Scholarship is designed to support students who are passionate about dental care and using their education to enhance the patient experience.



We are delighted to announce this scholarship, which reflects the importance of pursuing a dental degree or certificate," says Dr. Sandip Sachar, General and Cosmetic Dentist and founder of Sachar Dental. "Dental education opens up numerous opportunities and provides students with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to effect real change in the dental field."



The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and will be offered annually. Anyone in the United States who is pursing post-secondary education in the dental field is eligible to apply. Sachar Dental is seeking 800-1,000 word creative essays that relate to the field of dentistry.



The winning applicant will have their essay featured on Sachar Dental's blog and promoted throughout various social media channels. Complete details regarding the requirements can be found at: https://sachardental.com/annual-dental-scholarship/.



About Sachar Dental

Sachar Dental is a Manhattan Cosmetic Dentist that provides general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care. Sachar Dental offers preventive dentistry, dental veneers and lumineers, teeth whitening, implants, crowns, and dentures. Sachar Dental is also one of the largest providers of Invisalign Clear Plastic Aligners in New York City.



Sachar Dental is led by Dr. Sandip Sachar who earned her dental degree from Stoney Brook University School of Dental Medicine and trained as a resident at New York Hospital and as a chief resident at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She has been honored to be listed as one of America's Top Dentists by the Consumers' Research Council of America, and recognized by "Best of U.S.", "Top Doc America", and "Cambridge Who's Who for Excellence in Dentistry".