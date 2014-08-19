Sacramento Dentist Daniel K. Woodson Named to Top 100 Local Dentists in 2014

Foresthill, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --Forest Hill dentist Dr. Daniel K. Woodson, DDS, has been named to Sacramento Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Dentists for the third year. Dr. Woodson serves the communities of Forest Hill, Auburn, Yuma Hill and Sacramento with a variety of general and family dentistry, orthodontics, laser dentistry, dentures, implants and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Woodson combines an advanced array of technologies and techniques with unsurpassed patient care and customer service, making his practice repeatedly notable in Sacramento Magazine’s Top 100 list. For Dr. Woodson and his staff, excellent dental care not only means providing the best and most modern solutions for patients, but sending each person home happier, healthier and rejuvenated.



Dr. Woodson says, “It’s always an honor to be featured in the Top 100 list, but we think of it more of a challenge than a reward. For me and my team it’s an inspiration to continue striving for the utmost in technology, services and personal care. We continue training, educating and expanding our abilities and services to ensure that each and every client gets the most advanced care possible, for every situation, and is comfortable, well-informed about oral hygiene at home, and happy to return for their regular checkups. We want our patients to feel great when they leave and make them want to come back for even greater results.”



Recent technological advancements in the dental industry have increased the effectiveness and efficiency of office visits while decreasing downtime, discomfort, medication needs and pain symptoms for patients. Orthodontic treatment and care are particularly advanced compared to where they were 20 years ago, with patients able to select from a wide variety of new materials and applications that provide faster, more comfortable and less unsightly procedures and results than ever before. Modern dental patients are experiencing fewer cavities and missing teeth thanks to increased awareness and application of fluoride and improvements in preventative dentistry. Dr. Woodson leverages all of these advancements and improvements when treating the health, look and longevity of each patient’s smile. To learn more about how Dr. Woodson has earned the distinction of being one of the best in his community, visit him online at http://www.foresthilldentist.com.