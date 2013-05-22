Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2013 --Sacramento Web Design by Kolleen Powers is now offering free live training for WordPress websites. Any new or redesign website designed by Sacramento Web Design receives a live on-line training package. Training is done via online screen sharing, so you don't have to leave your office. The length of time for the training varies from ½ hour for simple websites with less than 5 pages up to 2 hours for larger websites with more complex functions. WordPress assistance is also available to non-clients for $30.00 per half hour. Having trouble with your WordPress website?



Learn how to manage



- Pages and blog posts

- Photos and photo galleries

- SEO your own website to the top of Google

- Promote your website through Social Media

- Install and manage Plugins

- Backup your WordPress website

- Choose the best Plugins for your needs

- Customizing the look of your website



Sacramento Web Design by Kolleen Powers also offers website hosting, graphic design and website updates for those who would rather not learn to do it themselves. With over 15 years of website design experience, Sacramento Web Design by Kolleen Powers has an extensive portfolio of long term clients. Long term clients equals the highest ethical standards and customer support. If you need references, a list of current clients is available. Website design is available for small to medium sized businesses and nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits receive a 20% discount on web design services.



With Sacramento Web Design by Kolleen Powers you can write your own estimate! That’s right, a form that updates as you add pages and features shows you exactly what your new website will cost. There is no need to wait for a response or a sales person to call you. You know before you contact Sacramento Web Design by Kolleen Powers what the cost of your website will be. This a unique service not being offered by many website design firms.