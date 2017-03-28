Sacred Trees - Gaupo Publishing Announces the Release of Its New Book

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --Nathaniel Altman and Gaupo Publishing are pleased to announce the publication of a new edition of Sacred Trees.



Since the dawn of human history, trees have played a central role in the survival of humanity and the flowering of myriad cultures. Not surprisingly, people the world over have revered trees for their life-giving and life-affirming nature. But modern societies have lost touch with that sense of reverence.



Originally published by Sierra Club Books in 1994, this revised and updated edition of Sacred Trees rekindles our once broadly-held kinship with the natural world. Through vivid history and myth drawn from hundreds of the world's cultures - from the ancient Egyptians and the Druids of early Britain to today's indigenous Hawaiians- Nathaniel Altman reveals the special relationship people have always shared with trees. Sacred Trees highlights the devotion that traditional cultures have shown towards trees, and how this deepened connection will lead us to dedicate ourselves more to the protection, preservation, and propagation of both individual trees and larger forest communities, all essential for the healing of Mother Earth.



Richly illustrated with black and white drawings and photographs, this long-awaited edition of Sacred Trees is available online in both trade paperback and e-book editions from Amazon.com and Kindle Bookshelf. Publishing date: March 2017. 330 pages. ISBN 978-0-9979720-2-3.



About Nathaniel Altman

Nathaniel Altman is a Brooklyn, New York-based writer, teacher and counselor who has authored more than twenty published books on nature, peace studies, healthy diets, alternative healing and relationship. A student of political science and metaphysics for over 40 years, Nathaniel is a writer, lecturer and workshop leader. He was a faculty member at the Krotona School of Theosophy in Ojai, California, and has appeared on over 150 radio and television programs throughout the United States and Canada, Australia, Latin America and Europe. His articles have appeared in a variety of publications, including Good Housekeeping, Natural Health, Well Being, Free Spirit, Vegetarian Times and USA Today.