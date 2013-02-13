SADDA Launches Voting for Tourism Industry in Jordan

Amman, Amman -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --SADDA’s Prominent ‘Jordan Travel & Tourism Guide’ launched a voting competition of best in Tourism business in 2013 via social media networking website –Facebook, for the ranking of Jordan’s famous travel and tourism facilities and service outlets.



The competition adjourned on January 31st, 2013, listing the fans’ favorite choices of restaurants, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, night-life venues, Spas, airlines, and other tourism industry related services.



This venture being distinctly the first of its kind, to hold an active people’s choice competition for all sectors of the industry, stirred quite a fuss; as companies, hotels, rental outlets, and restaurants almost all worked head over heels pushing votes through social media communities to score rankings in the competition with somewhat interesting rivalry.



Both Dakkak Holidays and Holiday Travel shared first place in the Travel Agency category marking over 4000 votes each, Dakkak Tours held first place in Tour Operators competition scoring 947 counts, with Petra Travel & Tourism second with 351.



Interesting enough, local ventures endured quite a run in the competition; Habiba downtown –being arguably one of the most famous attraction sites in Amman, Ranked best in the restaurants’ category. International trademarks on the other hand also ranked up various categories; The Movenpick Hotel Resort and Spa - Dead Sea for example, ranked first in the Spa competition with 412 votes, and came second with 908 votes to DoubleTree by Hilton Aqaba in the hotels competition, who in turn scored 1218 counts. The Kimpinski Hotels in both Aqaba and Dead Sea won third and fourth places with scores mounting 460 and 313 votes in respect, while the Inter-Continental Hotel ranked fifth in the same category with 280 counts.



In another category which endured considerable rivalry, the Airlines’ competition was also ranked by yet another Jordanian company –The Royal Jordanian Airlines. As for the rest of Runner-up mentions, the scoreboard finales came as follows: In the Spa category, the Warwick Spa - Dead Sea with 300 votes, and The Kimpinski Dead Sea Spa with 42 came second and third. In the Travel Agency Category, Petra Travel and Tourism Agency held second place with 649 votes, National tours –third, with 544 counts, View Point came in fourth with 392 counts, and Plaza Holidays closed fifth with 357 votes. In the Tour Operators’ category, Pan East International came in third with 256 votes, Green Arrow Tours –fourth, with 199, and Travel One Agency ranked fifth with 136 counts.



On the other hand, local business solution company –SADDA, has so far led several daring ventures of the sort, as well as a number of other prestigious specialised guidebooks, periodically published, and designed to cater specificity; such as the Jordan Building & Construction Guide.