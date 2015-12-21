Safe Cut on Indiegogo Slated to Give Consumers a Portable Barrier from Projectile Debris

Bridgetown, Barbados -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --On a mission to protect children, adults, pets and property from accidental injury, Safe Cut will soon make its debut on Indiegogo. Able to provide a physical barrier that's both adjustable and see-through, the nylon mesh screen will be the newest must-have for lawn maintenance. Originally designed for first responders under threat, Safe Cut catches the projectile lawn debris that can travel up to 100 mph off the side of weed trimmers and lawn mowers. Designed to sidestep injuries and property damage for home or commercial venues, the product is still in its prototype stages. To that end, Safe Cut's inventor, Sherwin Boyce seeks $30,000 in crowdfunding support to bring the safety screen to market.



Boyce said of the lawn care product, "I'm a father of two boys and I simply couldn't hear of one more story about a child having been injured from flying debris off the side of a weed whacker. It's not always possible to see a stone or a stick that's deeply embedded in a patch of grass. Still, these projectiles can damage buildings, cars, and worse yet, anyone in their vicinity. And though our product is still patent pending, I know it's going to help protect families and their property from injuries resulting from an everyday activity that should never be underestimated."



The new protective barrier net can be used for home lawn maintenance or landscaped commercial settings. Hotels and resorts can benefit from increased security for their guests and property. Government agencies, restaurants, public venues and schools can benefit from the maximum in functionality and safety as well. The Safe Cut lawn maintenance screen will retail for $280 however crowdfunding supporters will be able to purchase it for $199.



Categorized as a temporary fence of sorts, Safe Cut is made with a protective mesh and three telescoping poles. These poles sit on tripod legs that can be adjusted to make the netting level with the grassy area. Then the legs very simply and securely fasten into the ground. When not in use, the nylon mesh net retracts inside the two end posts for convenience. The temporary fence has a quick set-up time and can be compactly stored in its own storage case.



For more information visit http://www.safecutonline.com or visit https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/0584f32f to learn more about the crowdfunding project.



About Safe Cut

Safe Cut was invented by Sherwin Boyce. Boyce is a former soldier and is a one-time finalist in Barbados' Inaugural Prime Minister's National Innovative Competition. With 10 years of military experience, Boyce has also served as a constituency councilor and treasurer for the district of St. Michael Central.



Safe Cut was recently featured in BlackNews.com: http://www.blacknews.com/news/safe-cut-sherwin-boyce-protects-children-from-lawn-care-injuries/#.VWRjuk9Viko



Contact:

Sherwin Boyce

Inventor, Safe Cut

press@safecutonline.com

868-382-3163

Website: www.safecutonline.com

Social Media: http://www.twitter.com/safe_cut

https://www.facebook.com/people/Safe-Cut/100007272197377