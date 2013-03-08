Safe Measurement of Humidity and Temperature in Hazardous Locations

Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2013 --The new EE300Ex humidity and temperature transmitter from E+E Elektronik is designed for challenging industrial applications. The device complies with the ATEX Directives for intrinsically safe equipment, and can be employed in both hazardous and explosive gas and dust areas in zones 0 / 20.



Thanks to its easy-to-clean, elegant stainless steel housing, the humidity transmitter is ideal for use in the pharmaceutical and chemicals industry. The EE300Ex can be mounted directly in the explosion hazard area of zones 0 / 20. The well proven E+E humidity sensor element guarantees long-term stability as well as precise and reliable measurements in the range of 0…100% rel. hum. and -40…180°C and from 0.01…300bar under pressure.



The 2-part housing concept (separation of the connection area and measurement unit) simplifies more than the installation of the humidity transmitter. It also permits the rapid replacement of the measurement unit - such as for calibration - without time-consuming re-cabling.



Various EE300Ex versions offer a high level of flexibility. As a compact wall mount version or with an up to 10m remote sensing probe, the humidity transmitter is ideal for a wide range of applications. The current values can be read off the device directly using the optional display.



Just as with humidity measurement in air, the EE300Ex can also be used for moisture measurement in oils. The humidity content of an oil can be issued as absolute in [ppm] or relative as water content [aw]. Typical applications are found in systems for cleaning/drying oil or on oil platforms for online monitoring of lubrication and gear oils.



The EE300Ex is designed using 2-conductor technology. The measured values are issued on 2 analogue outputs with 4…20mA. The power can be supplied via any intrinsically safe power supply device. In addition to the measured values for humidity and temperature, the dewpoint, frost point, absolute humidity, mixing ratio and other computational functions can also be issued.



The configuration adapter can be used to carry out custom modifications of the transmitter and to adjust the humidity and temperature outputs quickly and easily.



In addition to the applications given above, the EE300Ex is ideal for use in power stations, grain mills or explosion hazard storage rooms.



About E+E Elektronik:

E+E Elektronik GmbH, with headquaters in Engerwitzdorf/Austria, belongs to the Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH group. With around 240 employees, E+E develops and manufactures sensors and transmitters for relative humidity, CO2, air velocity and flow as well as humidity calibration systems. The main E+E markets are HVAC, process control and automotive. With an export share of around 97 % E+E has branch offices in China, Germany, France, Italy, Korea and the USA as well as an international dealer network. Beside operating own accredited calibration laboratories, E+E Elektronik has been appointed by the Austrian Federal Office for Calibration and Measurement (Bundesamt für Eich- und Vermessungswesen; BEV) as designated laboratory to supply the national standards for humidity and air velocity.