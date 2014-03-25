Safe Passage Announces Domestic Violence Advocate Tanya Young Williams as National Spokesperson

Studio City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --Safe Passage, since its founding in 2000, has transformed the lives of women and their children helping them break the cycle of domestic violence. Domestic violence survivor Trish Steele founded Safe Passage 14 years ago with the belief that the power of giving, love and kindness can heal survivors.



Tanya Young Williams is a TV Personality, frequent commentator for Headline News (HLN), inspirational speaker, author and featured contributor to Huffington Post. She was also the Celebrity Spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Williams was thrust into the spotlight after her estranged husband, former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams, was tried for the fatal shooting of his limo driver in 2002. She quickly became a brave new voice in the efforts to stem domestic violence, when speaking out about her abusive past with the former All-Star.



Trish Steele says Tanya’s courage and dedication to helping survivors makes her the perfect representative for Safe Passage. “Tanya is knowledgeable and has the passion to help us reach out to many more women in need.”



On Sunday May 4th, Ms. Williams will speak for Safe Passage at the annual fundraiser “Courageous Women and Mothers Who Make a Difference.” The event at the Montage in Beverly Hills will include moving testimonials by women who’ve transformed their lives with the help of Safe Passage, and by those being honored for their courageous works.



“I am very honored to lend my passion and voice to Safe Passage and all survivors of domestic violence they support in Los Angeles and nationally,” says Williams. “Safe Passage and their programs help survivors start their lives over, which all of us need when we escape the traumas of domestic violence.”



The Safe Passage program has a 95% proven track record of helping survivors of domestic violence find their way to a stable job, new residence, and a healthy family. More than 1500 women and children have some to Safe Passage for support, as their offices receive approximately 60 calls per month from survivors.



