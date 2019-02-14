Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Valentine's day may be a celebration of love for many monogamous couples, but for the 50 million people who log into dating apps each day, it's evolved nearly as much as dating itself.



Dating apps and social networks have fundamentally changed the way we meet and date…and mate. A third of all relationships now begin online, but dating apps have also made casual sex for accessible, and more acceptable. Nearly half of millennials have had sex before a first date.



Automating the dating process has led to unintended consequences, notably surge in STDs. The CDC reports that STI rates reached an all-time high this year, for the 4th year in a row.



As a response, SAFE SPACE, the 501C3 arm of the for-profit SAFE App, is announcing the 'Date Responsibly' initiatives this Valentines Day: A call to action for a new framework for respectful interactions. Date Responsibly promotes sexual health and responsibility with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime.



One of the key tenets of the campaign is 'Respect yourself and your partners." As co-founder Lauren Weiniger states, "We want to empower people to be transparent about their status and to demand transparency from their partners. But this is not about blame or shame. Our mission is to end the spread AND stigma of STDs in our lifetime."



"'Date Responsibly" takes a page out of the Alcohol industry's 'Drink Responsibly' playbook." says Ken Mayer, CEO of SAFE Group, "We're not telling people to stop dating or stop having sex. We're saying be smart about it. Don't let one bad decision change the course of your life, or someone else's. This makes particular sense when you consider that the majority of casual sex and sexual misconduct happen when drinking is involved."



SAFE is collaborating with brands across the dating, alcohol, and beauty industries, as well as aligned influencers and celebrities to roll this initiative out to the public in Q3 2019.



SAFE Space works in partnership with The SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone and get tested. A key component of this is the SAFE Badge on Dating Apps. "The SAFE Badge on dating apps will never show someone's status, only that they've been tested recently and can prove it in person…which is the only time you're at risk.



Mark. Brooks, Online dating expert and CEO of the Internet Dating Excellence Association said, "Dating apps have gotten some bad press, despite enabling positive connections and love for people around the world. 'Date Responsibly' presents an opportunity to be part of the solution."



About SAFE SPACE

SAFE SPACE is a nonprofit 501(c)3 on a mission to promote sexual health and responsibility with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime. We leverage technology, education, and innovative public outreach aligned with like-minded partners to make the world a safer (and more fun) place to be. www.safespace.me



About SAFE App?SAFE app lets people show their verified STD status on their phone, and is the easiest and least expensive way to get tested. More than an app, SAFE is a movement to end the spread and stigma of STDs in our lifetime. Download SAFE App here. www.safeapp.me



Contact: Gabriella Palmeri, Chief of Staff, The SAFE Group. Gabriella@safehealth.me