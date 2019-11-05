Safe Wash Technologies Goes Green with Cleaning by Offering Quality Power Washers in Farmingdale and Middletown, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --As the exterior of walls gather loads of dust ad dirt, and over time, the home becomes an abode of algae and fungus. The best way to remove all loose dust particles, algae, and fungi is by using a high-pressure washer. The modern power washer is extensively used to remove cobwebs and loose paint too. By releasing jets of water to clean every nook and cranny, this system helps make the building look way cleaner than before.



The advantages of choosing high-pressure washing over the manual washing scrubbing are many. While manual cleaning uses some chemicals, pressure washing uses only the force of water to clean the entire building more efficiently than anything else.



There's nothing wrong with manual scrubbing, but it's an extremely time-consuming affair. Power washing is way better a method than manual washing. Contrary to popular belief, manual washing consumes plenty of water, while pressure washer can save 80% water compared to manual washing.



For those of the homeowners who are looking to paint, pressure washing is the safest option. This will not only clean the apartment, but it will also significantly improve the useful life of the paint.



Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of the detergent innovation, providing quality power washers in Farmingdale and Middletown, New York that people can trust to get the job done. As an industry leader, Safe Wash Technology brings eco-friendly technology to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities.



Apart from supplying quality cleaning equipment, Safe Wash Technologies also offer service and repair. The service department focuses on quick turn-around on the service and repair request, enabling clients to focus on their business.



Using their state-of-the-art equipment, the technicians at Safe Wash Technologies service all major brands, including Karcher, Lander, and Hotsy. They will also explain the repair while providing clients with a maintenance checklist.



About the SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro

SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are an industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean and to the high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola.