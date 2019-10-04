Safe Wash Technologies Launches New Karcher Scrubber in New York City and Brooklyn, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --Safe Wash Technologies brings in advanced Karcher scrubber which is ideal on patios, driveways, force courts, cars, vans, and bikes. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features. Equipped with an impressive and massive tank, Karcher scrubber in New York City and Brooklyn, New York is easy to operate. The smooth operation, coupled with distinctive, yellow control serves to simplify the cleaning task and reduce the tech-in time.



This machine is as easy to maneuver as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. The machine also maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backward. Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned. Curved or straight squeegees are available and can be ordered separately.



When it comes to removing grease and grime from the surface, a hot water pressure washer such as the Karcher BV11/1 backpack vacuum is ideal to opt for. This ergonomically designed power washer is comfortable to wear and easy to use. The swivel hose connection is designed for both left and right-handed users.



Using high contact pressure, scrubbers can clean, strip and polish both uneven and smooth floors or shampoo carpets. The best thing about these products is that they can clean small areas quickly and effectively. These scrubbers ensure sparkling cleanliness between customer visits.



The pressure washers offer options for both hot and cold water. Each category also carries options related to fuel. When it comes to removing stubborn dirt, cold water Karcher washer pressures are the best choice.



With over 50 years, Safe Wash Technology has been committed to providing quality products customized to get the job done right the first time. As a leading industry leader, Safe Wash continues to provide quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean.



For more information on the industrial cleaner in New York City and Westchester, New York, visit http://www.safewashtech.com/product-category/industrial-cleaners-degreasers/.



About Safe Wash Technologies

Safe Wash Technologies and A-1Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940.