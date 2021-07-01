Safe Wash Technologies Supplies Quality Electric Power Washer in Brooklyn and Stamford, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --Commercial and industrial maintenance professionals deal with a wide range of heavy-duty applications that necessitate the use of a robust and dependable pressure washer. Choosing the appropriate pressure washer, on the other hand, might be a challenge. There are various power systems, pressure levels, flow rates, temperatures, and other factors to consider.



For indoor applications where power is easily accessible, an electric pressure washer is highly recommended. Restaurants, hotels, warehouses, and other establishments frequently utilize electric power washers. When combined with a generator, an electric pressure washer can work wonders for outdoor industrial sites. Besides, they produce no fumes and thus become the safest and most environmentally friendly equipment. Choose an all-electric type that runs on electricity to power and heats the machine for optimum energy economy and ease.



For a comprehensive selection of pressure washers and cleaning equipment for both residential and industrial surfaces, SafeWash Technologies is the place to go. Founded in 1940, the company has been one of the top resources for electric power washer in Brooklyn and Stamford, New York. They provide detergents that are the most powerful cleaning agents on the market and free from nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs). The majority of other commercial detergents include NPEs, which could harm the surrounding ecology, employees, and customers.



The top-quality electric power washers come in various mobile and stationary configurations, along with variants of both. Choosing the correct setup may make the difference between a productive job and a time-consuming hassle. Stationary systems are apt for indoor applications where the applications are cooped up in a small area. Combined with pressure hoses up to 300 feet in length, top systems can increase the flexibility of a stationary electric pressure washer.



For more information on industrial power washers in Farmingdale and Nassau, New York, visit https://www.safewashtech.com/.



Call 914-668-7220 for more details.



About SafeWash Technologies and A-1 Hydro

SafeWash Technologies and A-1 Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are an industry leader providing quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean and to the high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola.