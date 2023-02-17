Safeguard Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Motorcycle Insurance in Bay City and Midland, Michigan

Saginaw, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --Safeguard Insurance Agency is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency. They offer a wide range of risk management policies, including business, life, home, car, and boat insurance in Bay City and Midland, Michigan. Safeguard Insurance, formerly OE Beird Agency, was formed in 1944 by Owen Beird. Its name was changed to Safeguard insurance in 2000. This agency takes great pride in putting its customers first and maintains quite a personalized approach toward identifying the ideal insurance coverage for each client. Unlike a captive or direct insurance company that only offers its proprietary products, being an independent agency, Safeguard Insurance can provide comprehensive coverage from multiple carriers.



While motorcycle insurance is required in Michigan, rules for such insurance coverage differ from the state's no-fault auto insurance laws for cars and trucks. This is because, by law, motorcycles are not considered motor vehicles. Motorcycle owners in Michigan need liability insurance. This coverage provides compensation in case a third party gets hurt in an accident with the motorcycle of the policyholder. It also covers damage that your bike the motorcycle causes to someone else's property. Insurance companies even provide motorcyclists first-party medical benefits coverage. This insurance provides coverage in case the motorcyclist gets injured in a wreck and no other insurance coverage is available to pay for their injuries.



Comprehensive, collision, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are other optional insurance coverage available to motorcycle owners in Michigan. Such policies can easily be availed through Safeguard Insurance Agency. They are among the most dependable providers of motorcycle insurance in Bay City and Midland, Michigan. There is no way to predict what will happen on the road, but having adequate insurance does help in making sure that a motorcycle owner would have the required financial resources available in case they meet with an accident.



