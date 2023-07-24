Safeguard Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Home Insurance Coverage in Tawas City, Oscoda, Midland, Saginaw, and Bay City, Michigan

Saginaw, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2023 --Home insurance is essential to safeguarding one's investment and providing financial protection in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Safeguard Insurance Agency understands the unique needs of homeowners in Tawas City, Oscoda, Midland, Saginaw, and Bay City and is dedicated to helping them find the right coverage for their homes.



Safeguard Insurance Agency works closely with leading insurance providers to offer a wide range of

home insurance policies in Tawas City, Oscoda, Midland, Saginaw, and Bay City, Michigan tailored to the specific needs of homeowners. Their experienced team of insurance professionals assists customers in assessing their requirements, explaining policy options, and customizing coverage to ensure comprehensive protection.



Safeguard Insurance Agency's home insurance policies cover many risks, including property damage, theft, liability, and additional living expenses. The agency works with homeowners to assess their property value accurately and determine the appropriate coverage limits to ensure adequate protection.



As part of their homeowner's insurance, clients have varied options to choose from. The agency offers Dwelling coverage that covers the primary residential place. Personal Property insurance covers the expensive heirlooms in the house. Personal liability coverage protects homeowners in the event of a lawsuit. They will also offer Other Structures coverage that covers any structure on the property that is not permanently attached to the house, such as driveways, sidewalks, sheds, or garages. Usually, this coverage is 10% of the Dwelling limit but can be increased according to the homeowner's need.



They also offer farm insurance, small business insurance as part of their commercial insurance. They also offer affordable car insurance in Tawas City, Oscoda, Midland, Saginaw, and Bay City, Michigan, motorcycle insurance and more.



Call (989) 799-4800 for details.



