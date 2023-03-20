Safeguard Insurance Agency Provides Cost-Effective Car Insurance in Bay City and Midland, Michigan

Saginaw, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2023 --Safeguard Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance agency based in the state of Michigan. They offer an expansive range of insurance products, including auto, life, motorcycle, boat, ATV, business, and homeowners insurance in Bay City and Midland, Michigan.



As a Michigan resident, one is required to have car insurance and invest in coverage before registering their vehicle. Michigan is a no-fault insurance state. If a car owner gets into an accident, the no-fault insurance will reimburse them for any hospital or medical expenses, wage losses from an inability to work, and even funeral costs if necessary. No-fault insurance covers all such expenses, no matter who is responsible for the accident. However, it does not cover the damage to the policyholder's car, and one would require a more comprehensive policy for such risks.



All car owners in Michigan must have two types of liability coverage: property damage and bodily injury. Property damage coverage safeguards the policyholder's assets if they are found legally responsible for a covered accident. It covers certain damage they may cause to the property or vehicle of another party. Bodily injury, on the other hand, protects the assets the policyholder has been found legally responsible for a covered accident, such as certain expenses associated with bodily harm sustained by the other parties. Liability coverage also compensates for costs incurred due to legal defense if a lawsuit is filed against the policyholder.



