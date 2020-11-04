SafeHandles Launches Groundbreaking Self-Cleaning Pen

Arcata, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2020 --SafeHandles™ has launched its groundbreaking, self-cleaning hand-writing tool with a safety sleeve, in the midst of this health crisis. Committed to offering antimicrobial self-cleaning handle covers to help maintain clean surfaces for over 8 years, SafeHandles has decided to craft an everyday tool that can keep itself clean. SafeHandles™ Self-Cleaning Pen is a unique pen that is covered with the SafeHandles™ Heat Shrink Sleeve. This special heat-shrink cover is embedded with slow-release silver that is registered and approved by the EPA to inhibit the growth of certain microbes that may come in contact with it.



Whether you are a teller, teacher, lawyer, pharmacist, doctor, manufacturer, sheriff, student, or mom, a pen is a useful high-touch tool to have on-hand. The SafeHandles™ Self-Cleaning Pen is an ink-based device that features a retractable point. It is designed with a medium ball point for clear yet bold writing. It also has a pocket clip that makes it quite convenient. Users can affix the pen to their clothing or a notepad when it is not in use, for easy access. Coupled with the fact that the body of the pen is not too fat or too slim, the contoured design with a rubber grip area provides a comfortable grasp and writing experience.



SafeHandles™ Self-Cleaning Pen is unlike any other as it features a special built-in antimicrobial self-cleaning cover that provides a long-lasting efficient residual clean. While offering convenience, this pen maintains the highest standards of clean, in environments, where users have heightened levels of concern associated with sharing them. The pen's self-cleaning cover works to continuously protect its user from certain bacteria 24/7, up to 6 months, using premium antimicrobial cleaning technology.



Users who are serious about maintaining a clean environment and high-touch surfaces within their environment can now add the SafeHandles™ Self-Cleaning Pens to their list. They are available in single packs as well as a 24-pack. Worldwide shipping available.



About SafeHandles™

SafeHandles™ was founded in 2012 and provides germ protection devices ranging from shrink-wrap sleeves, custom adhesive wrappers, Safehandles tape, and PURE Hard Surface. All products contain EPA-approved materials used to inhibit the spread of germs.



