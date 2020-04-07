SafeHandles Provides EPA Approved COVID-19 Sanitizing Agent PURE Cleaner

Arcata, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --SafeHandles, a leader in the market of antimicrobial and antifungal solutions for businesses since 2012, is now providing the hand sanitizing PURE Cleaner in their online store. The PURE Hard Surface Disinfectant has now been added to the EPA's list of COVID-19 disinfectants based on its tested efficiency against the novel Coronavirus. "PURE Hard Surface kills germs in as few as 30 seconds and does not require rinsing," as stated by PURE's Chairman and CEO Tom Lee. This hand sanitizer has been used and registered with the EPA since 2011.



Owner and Inventor of SafeHandles, Steve Strombeck, advocates for health safety worldwide. All products marketed by SafeHandes utilize an embedded antifungal and antimicrobial ingredient. These products work to halt the transmission of germs from hard surfaces and handles. Pure Spray and Safehandles antimicrobial sleeves and tape are all available from the SafeHandles online store.



"Designed with antimicrobial technology, our line of products help to significantly reduce the transfer of germs, without posing any health risks."



SafeHandles is committed to eliminating germs in all types of facilities. Shipping is offered worldwide via the SafeHandles website at www.safehandles.com. More information on the PURE Hard Surface Disinfectant can be found via the Store tab.



About SafeHandles

SafeHandles was founded in 2012 and provides germ protection devices ranging from shrink-wrap sleeves, custom adhesive wrappers, Safehandles tape and more. All products contain EPA-approved materials used to inhibit the spread of germs.



