Safer Schools for America's INSTA Remote Control Classroom Lock Can Make a Big Difference

Paramount, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --With three school shootings taking place in the last month and a total of 74 School Shootings since Sandy Hook, Safer Schools for America is bringing awareness to the public that its (SPS) School Protection System featuring the Insta Remote Lock designed specifically for classrooms is now available and affordable.



“Most of the harm is done in the classroom. The Insta Remote control classroom lock lets the teacher lock the door with a push of a button and prevents the gunman from entering the classroom and causing harm to children and teachers.” ~Robert Melendez, owner



The INSTA Remote Control Classroom Lock features (Radio Frequency Identification Technology patent pending) which enables the teacher to lock the classroom door via remote control INSTANTLY!



The Teacher can lock the door from as far as 75 feet away by a push of the button and becomes the first responder. No need to panic at the sound of an alarm, No need to run through a crowded classroom.



Click on the link below to see demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=qosITOFV7Vs



SSFA designed security items such as the patent pending Insta Remote Lock and Bullet Resistant Doors Shields for classrooms and administration with the clear understanding that school districts have very little money for this kind of protection. We may not be able to stop the violent acts but we can reduce the risk and protect our children and teachers from being hurt in the same way the airlines protect their pilots; by placing them behind bullet resistant doors.



About Robert Melendez

Owner Robert Melendez has 40 years of security experience and has partnered with the top manufacturers in the world (Townsteel Inc, Ercon, Rypul) to offer the most affordable certified bullet resistant security products that blend in with the décor of the school and do not distract the children or present a militarized look.



The SPS System is certified, proven and friendly and does not require the children to participate like other items that have recently been introduced.



For further information please visit http://www.saferschoolsforamerica.com.



For more information, contact:

Sage Dyer: Public Information Officer

562-531-1964

E-mail: sage@saferschoolsofamerica.com