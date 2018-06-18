Safety Direct America Announces Revolutionary Anti-Slip Floor Coating

Mission Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --Almost two years ago, Safety Direct America presented SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Floor Coating, a clear, glossy, long-lasting anti-slip floor coating that works in virtually any situation. Today, Safety Direct America announces that SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Coating has been successfully installed in hundreds of locations across the country and has received rave reviews by clients looking to keep their homes and workplaces safe from slips and falls and injury.



Both customers and contractors have celebrated the usefulness of SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Floor Coating. Speaking of the effectiveness of SparkleTuff's anti-slip capabilities, one client – J.L. in Spokane, Washington – had this to say: "As a flooring contractor, I've applied SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Floor Coating many times to floors that were found to be too slippery after installation. SparkleTuff™ allows me to install whatever flooring the client wants, and then I can make the flooring anti-slip while increasing its gloss and good looks. It's a win-win for my clients and for myself!"



SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Floor Coating has been applied to mall floors, pool decks, shower rooms, locker room floors in gyms and health clubs, hotel bath tubs, stamped concrete, and dozens of other applications. Safe and simple to apply to almost any hard surface, it features many invaluable attributes:



- Transparent and high-gloss, meaning no floor colors or designs are lost; and colors are intensified



- Highly slip-resistant both wet or dry



- Does not require burnishing, so cleaning is simple. No VOCs or unpleasant odor!



- Ready for light foot traffic in 8 hours



- Properly maintained, it can typically keep its slip-resistance for 3 to 10 years depending on traffic level



- Can be re-applied on top of itself in high traffic areas



- Looks great – no slips!!



"We tried several clear gritty coatings on our terrazzo pool deck and had slips daily. After having Safety Direct apply SparkleTuff™, our slip issues stopped immediately. We highly recommend this product." – T.C. in New York, New York