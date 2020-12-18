SafeWash Technologies Brings in Convenient and Fuss-Free Industrial Cleaner in New York City and Brooklyn, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --Cleaning entire buildings or portions of buildings is not an easy task. Manual cleaning can be stressful and challenging. Whether it is cleaning bathrooms, mopping tile, or vacuuming carpets, handling such cleanup jobs is laborious and time-consuming.



To escape labor and effort, people are using industrial cleaners to keep their building spick and span. The purpose is to ensure all wastebaskets are emptied before employees come in for the day.



The sight of dirt and dust on the floor can be sickening. Exposure to them can trigger allergies, asthma, and other health issues in many. These products have the power to scrub off stubborn dirt, oil, grease, and grime.



SafeWash Technologies has brought exceptional industrial cleaners in New York City and Brooklyn, New York, alongside pressure washing systems. Being in the industry for more than 50 years, the company has achieved a global leader's reputation in providing eco-friendly detergents and cleaners.



Be it pressure washers, accessories, parts, or any other safety equipment; they are ready to bring it. The fact that these products and solutions can do cleaning job without compromising the performance has made them quite popular worldwide.



A hygienic and clean work environment is one of the biggest priorities, and most of these products make a significant promise in that regard. It contains a high-performance chemical that breaks down the petroleum-based grime. The technology helps in removing the tough grease and oil buildup. Investing once in industrial cleaners from SafeWash is worth it.



According to one of the company spokespersons, industrial cleaners' demand has gone up by 25% in a commercial building in recent times. The buyers are mostly industry people, of which 65% are dwelling in Medford, Nassau, New York City, Bronx, Rockland, and Suffolk.



About SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro

SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are an industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean and to the high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola.