Safewash Technologies Offers Advanced Torpedo Heater in Montgomery and Nassau, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --SafeWash Technologies is a global leader in providing state-of-the-art pressure washing systems, as well as eco-friendly detergents and cleaners. This company stocks and sells a wide range of pressure washers, accessories, parts, cleaning products with MSDS, and safety equipment. SafeWash Technologies has even received Champion Status from the EPA. Their detergents are the most potent cleaning agents on the market and do not use any nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs). NPEs, often found in other commercial detergents, can poison the local ecosystem. Hence, SafeWash Technologies focuses on providing its clients with products that are both efficient and environmentally sound.



The employees working at SafeWash Technologies are exceptionally well trained and dedicated. Besides providing their clients with perfect cleaning products for their specific requirements, these professionals also offer expert advice on professional surface cleaning.



As the winter months come closer, having a functioning heater at home or workplace becomes extremely important. No matter whether one wants to get an infrared or torpedo heater in Montgomery and Nassau, New York for their building, SafeWash Technologies shall be their perfect stop. These heaters can not only keep a room comfortable and warm but are incredibly safe as well. SafeWash Technologies are best known for offering products belonging to the Val6 heater series. Such heaters are characterized by their high efficiency, portability, and convenient operations.



SafeWash Technologies has provided its clients the most innovative and up-to-date technologies to make indoor spaces comfortable and clean for nearly 80 years. Being a proud distributor of the Val6 heater series, they can provide homes and businesses alike with quality space heaters, such as infrared heaters, commercial electric heaters, and more. SafeWash Technologies team is wholly dedicated to providing their clients with affordable Val6 heater solutions without sacrificing quality.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies was established in 1940. This company provides solutions for keeping buildings clean and comfortable to the people of Bronx, Farmingdale, Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk, and nearby areas.