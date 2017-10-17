Safewash Technologies Offers High Grade Truck Undercarriage Cleaners in New York and White Plains NY

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --Safewash Technologies is one of the most trusted primary detergent resources for more than 50 years now. SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940, and they have been successfully doing business because they have never stopped believing in themselves even in the face of tough competition. All their industrial cleaners and detergents are certified green, and they are a trusted source when it comes to truck undercarriage cleaners New York and White Plains NY.



It is a common practice to use salt for melting snow and ice on the roadways, but once the job is over, the salt stays on the road. When the trucks, cars and other vehicles pass over the road, the surface of which has been salted, a certain amount of the salt gets kicked around and winds up on the undercarriage of the vehicle. This wet, salty condition accelerates the oxidization of metal. If that is not removed on a regular basis, then the vehicle's undercarriage can rust due to high-intensity super-salts like Calcium and Magnesium Chloride and Salt Brine. If a thorough cleaning is not carried out, then the accumulated salt will ruin the brake lines, wiring, bodies, oil pans, rims, and even chassis.



Safewash Technologies offers the much-needed solution to keep the vehicle in shape. The best practice to extend the life of a vehicle is to wash it upon return. They suggest using an A1Hydro / Safewash Technology Salt Neutralizer & pressure washer to wash down the truck. They have Truck mounted pressure washers in New York and Yonkers that carries out a thorough cleaning.



The company works closely with many high-profile agencies and clients' like the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Penn Plaza, Coca-Cola, Metro North, American Airlines and NJ Transit. They strive hard to meet up to the standards and deliver nothing less than the best.



