Safewash Technologies Offers Premium Electric Power Washer in Westchester and Farmingdale

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2020 --SafeWash Technologies is a global leader for providing high-quality pressure washing systems and eco-friendly detergents and cleaners. This company is especially renowned for offering state-of-the-art hot water power washer in Danbury and Newburgh. Through SafeWash Technologies, one can purchase hot water power washers belonging to well-known and reliable brands.



Over the years, A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies have established themselves as a top service provider when it comes to pressure washing needs. This company both stocks and sells an expansive variety of pressure washers, accessories, parts, cleaning products with MSDS, as well as safety equipment. This company has even received Champion Status from the EPA or the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The detergents offered by SafeWash Technologies are some of the most potent cleaning agents available in the market that do not use any Nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs). The other commercial detergents typically have NPEs, which can poison the local ecosystem and even the company employees and customers.



A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies was established in 1940. It has been committed to delivering quality products to their discerning clients. Through them, one can purchase eco-friendly detergents and electric power washer in Westchester and Farmingdale that are designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean and sanitized. SafeWash Technologies employs professionals who are well-trained and experienced. This company is majorly characterized by their excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and expert advice, and only employs adequately knowledgeable professionals. They offer personalized service as per the needs and budget of their clients regarding pressure washers. The staff members of SafeWash Technologies are equipped with information and solutions for even the most difficult cleaning challenges.



To contact SafeWash Technologies, people can give a call at 914-668-7220 or 800-678-7275.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies was established in 1940. This company majorly caters to the cleaning requirements of commercial facilities. They have served to major brands like Penn Plaza and Coca-Cola.