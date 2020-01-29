SafeWash Technologies Offers Salamander Heater in Queens and Orange County, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Managing a construction site is a challenging task. There are plenty of choices to produce temporary heat during the cold winter months. Making the right choice can significantly create the difference between making and missing the project deadline.



A salamander heater in Queens and Orange County, New York, is a portable forced-air or convection heater that generates heat by using a fan to move cold air through a flame. These heaters are typically designed for construction sites, workshops, warehouse areas, and other well-ventilated areas.



Powered by propane, they bring warm air into the workspace. Known as torpedo furnaces, salamander heaters offer more exceptional fuel-efficiency than their indirect-fired friends.



To keep people and co-workers warm and comfortable during colder weather, SafeWash Technologies can help people with their heating needs. As the warm sunny days start to fade and the temperatures drop as winter approaches, it can get cold in many parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and the surrounding areas.



To push the cold air, SafeWash Technologies brings in a variety of heating solutions, such as salamander heaters and salamander furnaces. A salamander heater is a great way to solve plenty of heating needs.



It can warm a cold area because it is portable, affordable, and easy to set up, and is a temporary solution. With no wiring involved, a salamander heater runs on propane. The most significant advantage of having this furnace is that they are lightweight and easy to position. By fitting it onto the cold section of the room, one can have a pretty comfortable ambiance. Due to all these advantages, many people opt for salamanders to warm areas such as their garage, warehouse, campsite, and construction site.



To keep the salamander heater in good condition, SafeWash Technologies also engages experts who specialize in repair and service to ensure consistent warmth for people.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies was founded in the year of 1940. It caters to both residential and business clients belonging to diverse parts of New York.