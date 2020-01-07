Safewash Technologies Offers the Best Commercial Electric Heater in Brookfield and Brooklyn New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --SafeWash Technologies is a renowned New York-based company. They are best known for being a prominent name in the sphere of detergent innovation in the region since 1940. Through them, people can purchase high-quality and eco-friendly detergents, as well as multiple other types of equipment that are designed to keep commercial, recreational, and industrial buildings, both clean and comfortable. Over the years, SafeWash Technologies have catered to multiple happy clients, including American Airlines and Coca-Cola.



Space heaters are essential in both residential and commercial buildings. People should install premium space heaters at their distinct establishment, to maintain a warm and comfortable indoor environment there. However, apart from performing with superior efficiency, people must install a space heater. Through SafeWash Technologies, people can acquire both safe and efficient commercial electric heater in Brookfield and Brooklyn, New York.



This company has several decades of experience in offering the people of New York the most advanced and innovative technologies when it comes to keeping their indoor spaces clean, comfortable, and safe. SafeWash Tech is a proud distributor of the Val6 heater series, which are renowned for their high efficiency, portability, safety, and power. This company offers both residential and commercial buildings with high-quality space heaters, including commercial electric heaters and infrared heaters. The SafeWash Technologies is fully dedicated to providing its clients with cost-effective space Val6 heater solutions, without making any sacrifices on their quality. Through them, people can easily purchase premium space heaters that offer excellent energy efficiency and quality heating. At the SafeWash Technologies, people can find a wide range of commercial heaters, and subsequently purchase the one that would be a perfect fit for their indoor environment. They also offer an efficient infrared heater in Bridgeport and Brookfield, New York.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies was established in the year of 1940, and largely caters to the people of Bronx, Farmingdale, Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk, and nearby regions.