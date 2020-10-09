Safewash Technologies Offers the Best Hotsy Pressure Washer in Medford and Nassau

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --SafeWash Technologies is considered to be a global leader for offering advanced pressure washing systems and eco-friendly detergents. They are primarily known to be the best providers of an industrial power washer in Farmingdale and Medford. People can easily purchase several safety equipment, cleaning products, pressure washers, and heaters through SafeWash Technologies. This company focuses on providing its patrons with practical solutions that help keep their living space both clean and comfortable.



SafeWash Technologies was established in 1940, and have become one of the best suppliers of Hotsy pressure washer in Medford and Nassau since then. SafeWash Technologies has received Champion Status from the EPA. The detergents offered by them are not only the most potent cleaning agents available in the market; they also do not use any nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs). Most of the other commercial detergents feature NPEs, which may poison the local ecosystem, employees, and customers. SafeWash Technologies offers much safer alternatives to clean and sanitize various types of facilities. This company's employees are trained experts and have a good knowledge of the solutions to significant cleaning problems. In case SafeWash Technologies does not have any item in stock, its staff members can even procure it as per the request of their clients. This company is majorly characterized by its excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and expert advice. They aim at delivering personalized services as per the needs and budget of their discerning clients.



SafeWash Technologies has detergent tank sizes from 5 to 1000 gallons, and depending on the needs of their clients, the staff members of this company can pump directly into their tanks or take away their empty drums free of charge.



The company can be easily contacted at 914-668-7220. One can also reach them at their toll-free number, which is 800-678-7275.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies was established in the year 1940. It caters to both residential and business clients belonging to diverse parts of New York.