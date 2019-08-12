SafeWash Technologies Specializes in Electric Power Washer in Medford and New York City

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2019 --Maintenance professionals in commercial and industrial units face a wide variety of heavy-duty applications, for which they require a powerful, reliable pressure washer. With a wide range of options available on the market, selecting the right pressure washer can be a daunting task.



SafeWash Technologies is a reputable name when it comes to obtaining electric power washer in Medford and New York City. To streamline the cleaning assignment, the company brings in a range of custom portable pressure washer systems in White Plains, Orange County & Yonkers, and the surrounding areas.



Usually, seen in restaurants, hotels, warehouse, and more, an electric pressure washer can clean concrete, stubborn stains and grease. Powered by a generator, it can also clean outdoor industrial facilities. One of the significant advantages of using electric power washers is that they do not emit any fumes, making them the safest, most eco-friendly machines on the market.



For maximum energy efficiency and convenience, most of the industrial units are today using an electric model that uses electricity for both powering and heating the machine.



These portable washes systems can be permanently installed in a vehicle or as a power wash trailer system so that it could be brought to remote jobs. The custom-designed systems can be mounted to a structure to create a truck, train, or car washing station for the vehicles and equipment or placed on a cart so that they can be wheeled about the facility, eliminating the manual lugging around and standard movement use difficulties.



Safe Wash Technologies offers a variety of units in a wide assortment of physical weights and dimensions, pressure ranges, and flow rates. They can custom fit or mount the pressure washers to the vehicle of the customers. Right from removing dust, dirt, mold, debris for vehicles to removing salt and most chemical residues, these power washers can do a lot.



About SafeWash Technologies

SafeWash Technologies and A-1Hydro have been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are an industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean and to the high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola.