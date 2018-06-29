Safeway Used Oil & Grease Partners with BizIQ

Saint Bernard, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --Safeway Used Oil & Grease, a company that provides grease trap cleaning and oil recycling services in the greater St. Bernard Parish region, is now working with BizIQ, a content marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization (SEO).



By working with BizIQ, Safeway Used Oil & Grease will expand its online footprint and improve its search engine rankings. This will make it easier for individual, commercial and institutional clients to find Safeway Used Oil & Grease, which offers ecologically-sound oil disposal methods.



BizIQ, a Phoenix-based content marketing company, helps its clients create meaningful online posts that develop and deliver a consistent brand voice. BizIQ specializes in helping its clients create more meaningful relationships with their customers. The company currently works with clients throughout the United States.



"Partnering with BizIQ will allow us to reach a wider audience and engage in more meaningful digital interactions with our current customer base," said Carlo Cacioppo, Owner of Safeway Used Oil & Grease. "We're proud to be partnering with BizIQ, and we can't wait to see where this new relationship takes us."



About Safeway Used Oil & Grease

For more than two decades, Safeway Used Oil & Grease has been providing its clients with high-quality, dependable grease trap and oil recycling services. The company, founded in 1998, offers grease trap cleaning services for businesses, institutions and homes. Additionally, it offers recycling services for both motor oil and cooking oil.



Safeway Used Oil & Grease is a premier provider of waste oil collection in St. Bernard, LA. The company, accredited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is capable of safely and rapidly disposing and recycling spent motor and cooking oil.



