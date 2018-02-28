Safey Aims to Make Users' Lives More Convenient, Safer and More Efficient

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Safey is a powerful new AI support device that aims to help users in a variety of areas of their lives. When set to the Professional function, Safey becomes the ideal personal assistant for work environments.



Safey's AI capabilities can distinguish between individual voices, helping it to identify the various participants in a meeting. It then records minutes for the meeting, categorizing all information according to the individual participants and their contributions. After the meeting is finished, users can email the minutes to relevant contacts right away.



The device is compatible with HDMI inputs so users can share audiovisual aids, documents and other important information with meeting attendees and others throughout the organization. Buyers can choose from a variety of colors to suit their taste and preferences. Safey is small in stature, measuring in at just a few inches, making it easy to tuck into a backpack, purse or pocket for easy transport to and from the office.



To help complete production and bring Safey to the general market, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $102,471, which it must meet by March 20. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated over $47,000 in contributions from more than 20 individual backers.



The funds raised during the campaign will go towards finalizing the design and specifications of the product, as well as funding the initial production run. The creators aim to begin delivering Safey to consumers by July 2018.



Those who contribute to the Kickstarter campaign will be rewarded with substantial discounts off the expected retail price of about $200. The earliest backers of the campaign can get a Safey for contributions of just $102, representing 48 percent off the full price. Once the early bird spots have been filled, later backers can get a Safey for $142, a 28-percent discount.