Saffron Extract, an Exclusive Appetite Controller

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --Saffron Extract has taken the weight loss industry by storm. It is claimed to be the ultimate solution of weight problems. It is a product that can satisfy one's appetite rapidly and give the feeling of fullness. The most important aspect of saffron extract that is proven through studies is that it helps in controlling emotional eating by reducing a person’s stress levels.



Saffron, which can be referred as a herb, is obtained from the flowers of an autumn flowering plant and is in the shape of small threads. It takes lots of flowers to obtain only one pound of saffron spice, making it an expensive spice around the world. It has a strong flavor and smell of its own and is used in foods. Studies prove that Saffron benefits are in the cure of depression, asthma, insomnia, pre-menstrual symptoms and has got the effective power of controlling appetite due to stress.



Satiereal Saffron Extract increases the levels of Serotonin, a stress hormone. Reduced level of Serotonin lead to stress induced eating habits. Saffron extract increases the level of this hormone and controls emotional eating. There won’t be any urge to turn to food to feel relaxed and unstressed. When the desire for food is over and there is no overeating then body’s weight will reduce naturally. Actually, it is not often the hunger that generates the desire to eat more; it is brain that seeks pleasure from eating. So when the serotonin levels are raised, the brain will feel satisfied and it won’t force the body to eat more food.



Users of this product report that Saffron extract gives a feeling of fullness and reduces the emotional eating disorder. It can be called as a Miracle Appetite Controller. It raises the serotonin level in the human body, lowers the craving for unhealthy and high carb food, decreases the depression phase and hence, improves the overall general health.



Saffron diet is the best alternative for people who feel hungry most of the time, or when they are in a state of depression. Saffron Extract acts as a very simple solution to fight the urge to eat more in between meals. It reduces stress induced craving for unhealthy food and contributes to a healthy life.



Being a completely natural substance and a natural herb, saffron extract has earned a lot of confidence from users who use it confidently without the fear of side effects. This product is sure to remain one of the best selling products in the weight loss industry.



