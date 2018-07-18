Saffron Investigations Offers Services of Experienced Police False Report Investigator in Miami and Florida

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --Saffron Investigations is an extremely well-known investigation firm which is located in South Florida. The team members of this firm consist of special forces military personnel, former enforcement detectives, in addition to some of the most knowledgeable local investigators in the business. The primary aim of this firm is to offer their clients with the top quality investigative services at the most cost-effective pricing.



Saffron Investigations offers the best services for child custody, vehicle accident, missing person investigation, alimony reduction, as well as a private investigator in Miami and Palm Beach Florida for several years now. This organization is headed by Michael Moloney, who is a former South Florida law Enforcement Detective, and has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and military. Saffron Investigations prioritizes client satisfaction and contentment, and thus they are always ready to take an additional initiative to meet the customers' necessities and requirements. The veteran investigators at Saffron Investigations do not take up every case instead they take up the cases where they can offer a guarantee to the clients that they would be able to provide the chosen results.



Although the police officers endeavor to keep communities as safe as possible, they are not perfect, and this is why at times false arrests take place. Through Saffron Investigations one can avail the services of the best police false report investigator in Miami and Florida. This company works with law firms that correspond to the clients who have been accused of a crime falsely. Since the company has many years of experience in this area, they can efficiently deal with any of these cases quite quickly.



About Saffron Investigations

Saffron Investigations is a trustworthy South Florida based investigative firm, which has been offering its professional services to the local community for several years.