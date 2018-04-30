Saffron Investigations Offers Top Class Playground Injury Expert in Miami and Dade

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Saffron Investigations is a leading company that has some of the experienced playground inspectors and playground injury experts in Miami and Dade. The investigators at Saffron Investigations understand that this is severe business, and they have wide-ranging experience in this specific area. All the playground injury inspectors here are fully trained, and thus they are extremely talented to reconstruct events precisely. All the team members within the company use state-of-the-art techniques and equipment to gather the essential information.



Apart from specializing in playground injury expert, Saffron Investigations LLC also offers outstanding motor vehicle accident, child custody, alimony reduction and missing person investigation services. One can also contact the company for hiring false arrest investigator in Broward and Florida.



Saffron Investigations LLC has been serving the customers for several years. The company is headed by the notable Michael Moloney who is the ex-South Florida law Enforcement Detective and has almost three decades of experience in law enforcement and military. The company prioritizes the satisfaction of the clients over anything else and thus is always ready to take that extra initiative to fulfill their desires and wishes.



The primary objective of Saffron Investigations LLC is to provide the clients with an industry leading investigative product cost-effectively and adequately. The ethical and professional standards of Saffron Investigations are the best in the. The investigators within the company understand that it is not possible for them to win every case and thus work most efficiently and does not accept every matter that comes the way. If the investigators think that they will not be able to provide the client with the preferred results, they will not take the case.



To know about the services of the company and the charges that they ask for, one can right away call on 1-754-229-3840.



