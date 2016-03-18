Sage Dental Adds Orthodontic Services to Four Central Florida Offices

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Florida-based dental care company, Sage Dental, https://www.MySageDental.com, is pleased to announce Orthodontic services will now be offered in 4 of our Central Florida offices.



Things just keep getting better at Sage Dental.



In order to help even more people achieve the best oral health possible, Sage Dental now provides orthodontic care at 19 state-of-the-art dental facilities, including 4 offices in Central Florida.



Dr. Andrew Anderson will provide Orthodontic treatment in Downtown Orlando on Mondays, Windermere on Tuesdays, Conway on Wednesdays and Waterford on Thursdays.



Dr. Anderson graduated from Florida State University and obtained his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina.



Here are a few things people may not know about Orthodontics:



1) Chronic head, neck or jaw pain can be caused by orthodontic problems. Left untreated, some orthodontic problems actually become worse. In fact, those problems can lead to costly dental care in later years which is often greater than the cost of orthodontics today.



2) Orthodontics has been around for centuries. It is considered the very first specialty in the field of dentistry. There are actually reports of archaeologists finding mummified ancients with metal bands wrapped around individual teeth.



3) While Orthodontics are often necessary to help improve the stability, function of teeth and help prevent oral complications such as gum disease, tooth decay and tooth loss, orthodontics is also strongly related to self-esteem (for both children and adults). Many people with orthodontic problems actually feel they have to smile with their mouths closed.



At Sage Dental, it is not just about creating better smiles, it's about helping people achieve better lives and this addition makes that even more of a reality.



"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson as the newest addition to Sage Dental," explains Neal Ziegler, Chief Dental Officer. "His experience and passion for dentistry will be a great asset, as we expand our orthodontic program in to our Central Florida offices."



Dr. Anderson is looking forward to providing the very best Orthodontic care for children, teens and adults.



About Sage Dental

Founded in 1997 and having treated almost half a million patients, Sage Dental is the leading provider of dental health services in South Florida offering cosmetic, preventive, general, reconstructive and specialty dentistry.



Sage Dental has 39 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Central Florida equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental provides it all. Sage Dental equips all of its supported network of dentists and staff members continuing education, leadership skills training and a wealth of administrative services that include, human resources, marketing, office administration, financial, IT and purchasing.



