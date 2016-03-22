Sage Dental Exhibits at the WPEC Health and Wellness Experience as Community Sponsor

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Florida-based dental care company, Sage Dental, https://www.MySageDental.com, continues to make an impact in the community.



On March 19, 2016, Sage Dental was at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in downtown Boca Raton exhibiting at the WPEC CBS12 and WTVX CW34 hosted 3rd Annual Health & Wellness Experience from 10am - 4pm.



Even though it's a FREE event, it had something for everyone. Packed with activities, entertainment, loads of education and empowering sessions, people certainly left feeling better and in more control of their overall sense of wellness and well-being.



The event featured cooking demonstrations, fitness demonstrations, agility skill testing, health screenings (Including glucose testing, blood pressure and BMI)and people even got to experience exactly how dangerous texting and driving can be with the STIC it driving simulator.



That's what it's all about for Sage Dental…helping and empowering people to take action and achieve better health. Sage Dental was happy to be a part of this empowering community event and looks forward to future events.



Sage Dental offers a full range of services in general, cosmetic, preventative, specialty and reconstructive dentistry. That means that patients can come to one location for ALL their dental needs.



About Sage Dental

Founded in 1997 and having treated almost half a million patients, Sage Dental is the leading provider of dental health services in South Florida offering cosmetic, preventive, general, reconstructive and specialty dentistry.



Sage Dental has 40 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Central Florida equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental provides it all. Sage Dental equips all of its supported network of dentists and staff members continuing education, leadership skills training and a wealth of administrative services that include, human resources, marketing, office administration, financial, IT and purchasing.



