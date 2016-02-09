Sage Dental Increases Portfolio with Successful Opening of Tamarac, Florida Patient Care Facility

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --South Florida-based dental services organization, Sage Dental, http://www.MySageDental.com, announced today that its thirty seventh location in Tamarac, Florida had a successful opening on December 17th, 2016 and continues to grow its overall patient care facility portfolio.



If you weren't paying attention before, you have to now. It's almost impossible to ignore the growth and expansion of Sage Dental.



With the addition of the Tamarac, Florida facilty, Sage Dental has added another location and this new facility has 12 patient care operatories featuring state-of-the-art equipment & technology, and a great team of eager professionals to match.



Dr. Donald Newman is the practicing dentist in the new Tamarac facility, offering general and cosmetic dental care. He graduated from the University Of Maryland School Of Dentistry, where he received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree.



With a passionate focus on providing truly caring, comprehensive and convenient dental care for the entire family, it is no surprise that hundreds of thousands of people have trusted Sage as their dental care provider.



Sage Dental offers a full range of services in general, cosmetic, preventative, specialty and reconstructive dentistry.



That means that patients can come to one location for ALL their dental needs.

Patients are especially happy about the fact that treatment options are personalized to meet their individual needs.



Sage Dental of Tamarac is located at 5779 N. University Rd., Tamarac, FL 33321, in the Midway Plaza. This office is open 4 days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am – 5pm.



To schedule an appointment in the new Tamarac office, call 877-343-3253 or request an appointment online at http://www.mysagedental.com/appointment-request/.



About Sage Dental

Founded in 1997 and having treated almost half a million patients, Sage Dental is the leading provider of dental health services in South Florida offering cosmetic, preventive, general, reconstructive and specialty dentistry. Sage Dental has 39 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Central Florida equipped to serve all of your dental needs.



Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental provides it all. Sage Dental equips all of its supported network of dentists and staff members continuing education, leadership skills training and a wealth of administrative services that include, human resources, marketing, office administration, financial, IT and purchasing.



