Sage Dental Participates in National Children's Dental Health Month

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Sage Dental is participating in a month-long national health observance with thousands of dental professionals, educators and healthcare providers to help children and their caregivers understand the benefits of good oral health.



Most people don't know that tooth decay is the number one chronic illness in children. If left untreated, tooth decay could lead to tooth loss and speech problems. American students miss 51 million hours of school every year due to poor dental health. Fortunately, this is preventable with proper oral hygiene.



This year's campaign slogan by the American Dental Association is "Sugar Wars" and it certainly captures an important enemy of children's oral health.



At Sage Dental, we understand the importance of educating children. Sage Dental invites its community members to join in the participation and is available to provide valuable in school education or act as an expert guest to discuss these critical oral health topics.



We care for thousands of children every year and know the importance of getting children educated early.



Here are a few tips for healthy teeth, fresh breath and fewer cavities:



1) It is recommended that children brush their teeth for 2 minutes, twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.



2) Until age 8, parents should monitor their children to ensure they are brushing thoroughly and not using too much toothpaste. A pea-sized amount of toothpaste is enough to clean their teeth and keep their breath fresh. Flossing is also important. As soon as two teeth touch each other, parents should floss their children's teeth once a day to prevent cavities and gum disease.



3) Children should begin seeing a dentist regularly starting no later than age 1. This is important because the dentist can detect dental problems such as cavities and gum disease. Most importantly, parents should avoid making dental appointments only when their child is in pain. By doing so, you can prevent children from associating the dentist with pain and from developing dental phobia.



4) A healthy diet is also important in maintaining a healthy, cavity free smile. Urge your children to eat healthy snacks such as fruits and vegetables. Try to avoid giving your children sugary drinks and snacks. Whenever we eat or drink something that contains sugar or starch, the bacteria in our mouth uses them to produce acids. These acids begin to eat away at the tooth's hard outer surface. Over time, children can begin to develop cavities.



5) Parents play a key role in their children's dental health. It is important that they educate their children on the importance of brushing thoroughly and keeping up with routine dental visits. If children are taught properly at a young age, they will develop healthy habits that will carry on into adulthood. Help your children get a jump start on a lifetime of healthy gums and teeth!



This Children's Dental Health Month is the perfect time to brush up on good oral hygiene and educate children on the importance of brushing their teeth to help ensure a healthy smile all year long.



