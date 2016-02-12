Sage Dental Sponsors School "Boosterthon Fun-Run" Fundraiser for Calvary Christian Academy

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --South Florida-based dental services organization, Sage Dental, http://www.mysagedental.com/ is making a huge difference in the lives of children by sponsoring the Boosterthon Fun Run at Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Every year, thousands of kids participate in the unforgettable experience of Boosterthon and Sage Dental is front and center this February at Calvary Christian Academy.



It is a 9-day program that kicked off with a Pep Rally on February 2nd, where families got a chance to get pledges for every lap their student ran. The grand finale is a celebration at the Fun Run on Thursday, February 11th.



Sage Dental is excited to partner with Calvary Christian Academy on this amazing event that will not only be fun but raise funds for school wide initiatives.



What's even better? This event is also focused in leadership development, character development and fitness development for the kids.



Donations will go towards the following seven initiatives:



- Project "Lead The Way"

- Security

- 2 New STEM Labs

- Locker Rooms & Showers

- Tuition Assistance

- Career Exploration Initiative

- Staff Development



Dr. Steven Short of Sage Dental of East Fort Lauderdale (Short Orthodontics) is happy to give back to the community through this memorable experience.



At the core, the event reinforces self-esteem and confidence. Dr.Short treats hundreds of children and young adults per year with orthodontic treatments that provide winning smiles that boost self-confidence.



"There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a child's smile on the day they experience the results from an orthodontic treatment ", said Dr. Steven Short.



Caring for thousands of children every year, Sage Dental is vested in Children's health and recently participated in the National Children's Dental Health Month.



Sage Dental is now taking appointments for children.



About Sage Dental

Founded in 1997 and having treated almost half a million patients, Sage Dental is the leading provider of dental health services in South Florida offering cosmetic, preventive, general, reconstructive and specialty dentistry.



Sage Dental has 39 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Central Florida equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental provides it all.



Sage Dental equips all of its supported network of dentists and staff members continuing education, leadership skills training and a wealth of administrative services that include, human resources, marketing, office administration, financial, IT and purchasing.



