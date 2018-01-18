SageNext Amps Up Its Cloud Hosting Platform to Serve Tax Practitioners Better

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --SageNext Infotech, a premier IT hosting provider, is delighted to announce that they have finally made required technical and functional upgrades in their cloud hosting platform to bestow a blissful and hassle-free tax season to the CPAs, tax professionals and small business owners. With this, SageNext aims to provide even better tax application hosting experience to the users, be it Drake, TaxWise, UltraTax, or Proseries tax application.



As the most complicated and problematic stretch of the year, the tax season is here and hence, most of the tax and accounting professionals are looking for innovative yet cost efficient ways to make the most of their tax software to streamline the entire taxation process. For that reason, SageNext Infotech has enforced new upgrades in its cloud hosting platform that will not only help tax practitioners to smoothly prepare and file tax returns online but will also save a lot of their invaluable time and energy.



The CEO of the leading Drake hosting company, Mr. Brian Taylor said "It's the tax season and most of the professionals are spending endless hours to get the numbers right. Preparing and filing tax returns is paramount and no businesses would like to get stuck in any sort of tax complexities. As a proficient tax application hosting company, we have made different kinds of technical and functional upgrades in our servers and cloud hosting mechanism to help our valued customers reap maximum benefits of their tax software. In fact, our singular focus is to deliver the most reliable, secure and scalable cloud-driven services for Drake hosting, Lacerte hosting, TaxWise hosting, ProSeries Hosting and UltraTax CS hosting and leave no stones unturned to help our clients get their taxation process done without any hassles".



About SageNext Infotech

A well-established cloud hosting company, SageNext Infotech is known for offering best-in-class cloud solutions for major accounting and tax software. Boasting years of experience and world-class cloud infrastructure, we stand second to none when it comes to QuickBooks and Sage50 hosting along with providing unmatched solutions for Drake hosting, Lacerte, TaxWise and UltraTax CS hosting.



Housing SAS 70 II and SSAE 16 certified windows terminal servers with the latest generation processors in our highly proficient data centres, our cloud solutions and services are designed to the highest level to provide you a never-before hosting experience. Moreover, we have recently made some technical upgrades in our cloud hosting platform to deal with the increased workload and help our clients get their taxation process done swiftly and quickly while keeping their confidential business data safe and secure.



Some of the major advantages of choosing SageNext Infotech for hosting your tax software include:



Anywhere, anytime accessibility to your favourite Tax software from any device

Universal printing and scanning solutions

Cost effective, pricing starts from $29/user/month

No long term contracts

Free backup for last 30 days

No setup and migration cost

Service delivery within 2 hours

24x7 free technical supports over phone/mail/chat

