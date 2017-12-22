SageNext Announces Special 20% Discount on QuickBooks Hosting Plans to Brighten Christmas Celebrations

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --SageNext Infotech, a reputable cloud hosting company, announced that they are offering a special 20% discount on their QuickBooks hosting and plans on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.



After having a very fruitful and rewarding Thanksgiving season, the company has stepped up with new Christmas offers and deals on its tax and accounting applications hosting services to add more joy to the celebrations. From QuickBooks, Sage 50 and Quicken to Proseries, UltraTax, TaxWise and Lacerte, the discount offers are available on the entire cloud hosting solutions offered by the SageNext Infotech.



Mr. Jerry Williams, the Head of Sales Department at the SageNext Infotech was quoted as saying, "We are happily celebrating the end of year holiday season, and we would like to send our warm wishes to our valued customers. On this special occasion of Christmas and New Year, we have offered some exciting offers and deals on our hosted QuickBooks and other cloud-based solutions."



He further added that providing CPAs, accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses with unparalleled accounting and tax application hosting services has been the top-most priority of the SageNext and the company will continue serving them while saving their hard-earned money, efforts and time.



About SageNext Infotech

Located in Augusta, Georgia, SageNext Infotech is ranked amongst the most trustworthy IT hosting companies that excel in tax and accounting application hosting. Boasting of a state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure powered by SAS 70 II and SSAE 16 compliant data centers in New York, Dallas and Phoenix and Seattle, we are committed to delivering tailor-made QuickBooks remote hosting solutions for seamless management of their business finances.



Our singular objective is to provide cutting edge cloud hosting solutions to the CPAs, accounting professionals as well as small and mid-sized firms. Not only do we ensure timely delivery of the services, but we also endeavor to provide the highest level of business agility, reliability and data security while keeping the cloud hosting cost as low as possible.



Some of the major advantages of choosing SageNext Infotech are:



Cutting Edge Data Centre Facility

Low Cost of Ownership

No Long Term Contracts

Easy Access to Your Hosted Applications and Business Files

Mobile Compatible Solutions

Lightning Fast Servers

Unparalleled Data Security

Universal Printing and Scanning Solutions

Round-the-clock Technical Assistance over Call/Mail/Chat



Sales (Toll Free): 855-922-7243

Support: 801-610-6141