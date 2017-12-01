Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2017 --SageNext Infotech is pleased to announce that they have successfully implemented necessary technical and functional upgrades in their cloud platform for hosting QuickBooks Desktop 2018. These upgrades are specifically aimed at delivering better uptime, accessibility, reliability, scalability and security to the users while keeping the QuickBooks Cloud hosting costs as low as possible.



Earlier this year, Intuit updated its product portfolio by releasing different editions of QuickBooks Desktop 2018 including QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise. Each of the new QuickBooks Desktop products boasts of a series of new tools and features, which have been professionally designed to address the growing accounting needs of the professionals. And SageNext has configured its windows terminal servers accordingly to provide the most efficient cloud environment to host the new version of QuickBooks.



Announcing their latest system upgrades and technical changes related to the hosting platform, Brian Taylor, CEO of SageNext Infotech, said "Hosted QuickBooks has always been the most preferred choice of the CPAs, accounting professionals and business owners as it allows them to make the most of their accounting practice. Being a dedicated accounting application hosting provider, we are committed to bringing all the custom benefits of Cloud-based QuickBooks to our users. We are confident that by upgrading our systems, we will not only be able to deliver highly reliable, secure and scalable cloud hosting solutions to our clients, but also, save their precious time, efforts and hard-earned money".



He went onto express his concerns for small and mid-sized firms and said, "More often than not, SMBs neglect some crucial factors like easy accessibility, improved productivity and enhanced data security which are evident with cloud-based solutions. SageNext Infotech is always there to provide the required support and assistance to the small and medium sized businesses and is always focused on fuelling their growth".



About SageNext Infotech

SageNext Infotech is a renowned cloud hosting company that offers unparalleled cloud-based solutions for major tax and accounting software.



Our SAS 70 II and SSAE 16 certified windows terminal servers are housed inside world-class facilities with the latest generation processors. With our tax and accounting application hosting services, we focus not only on providing complete flexibility, freedom and convenience to our users but also keep their confidential company files and data safe and secure.



