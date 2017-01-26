New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Heavily relied on by major financial industry organizations, including one fifth of the USA's banks, the Sageworks data center serves up results for nearly four million requests a day. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company needs its systems to remain responsive and available without fail, making load balancing technology for their very active on-premises data center critical. To successfully meet the needs of their customers, SageWorks found a solution in KEMP Technologies.



"I had experience load balancing Exchange and SharePoint environments using KEMP solutions with great success," said Tom Hearn, senior technology manager at SageWorks. "In fact, the KEMP support experience was the best I've ever had. The product knowledge of the team is phenomenal and their user interface is significantly easier to follow than F5."



The company was experiencing support challenges with its incumbent F5 Big-IP ADC, and the product's user interface was complex and difficult to navigate, which drove SageWorks to look for a new solution.



The initial Virtual LoadMaster implementation for the test/dev environment was completed in just 45 minutes, and two additional physical LoadMaster units, for the data center's active / passive clusters, were deployed in just three hours.



The main benefits included a significantly easier to use GUI, improved security, and a higher quality of service. Features including SNIB certificates and SSL offloading reduced overall maintenance time, which has reduced patching time for the new devices in about 20 minutes for both devices, which is six times faster than before.