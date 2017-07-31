Saint Germain Catering Celebrates Family Fun Month

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --August is Family Fun Month, making it a great opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends before the summer ends. Saint Germain Catering can help families prepare for a special event or casual get-together so they can concentrate on making memories instead of worrying about the food and cooking.



Host a picnic with immediate or extended family, and let Saint Germain Catering take care of the food. Family members can build sandwiches with Saint Germain's fresh meat and cheese selection included in its carving board package. Sliced roast beef, roasted turkey, Cajun chicken breast and all the assorted fixings make a great choice for an afternoon picnic. A wide variety of salads is featured on the menu as well, with fresh seasonal fruit such as watermelon and strawberries, along with locally grown vegetables. Other offerings include seasonal sandwiches and wraps.



For a family reunion or neighborhood barbecue, individuals can browse through Saint Germain's Chesapeake Bay Cookout specialties, which feature boiled blue crab and endless sides. Or they can opt for more traditional barbecue fare from the Barbecue & Grill Specials menu, which includes hot dogs, grilled bratwurst, sliders, a build-your-own burger station and slow-roasted pork.



Another great way to celebrate Family Fun Month is by having Sunday brunch with immediate family or visiting guests. Saint Germain's hot and cold brunch menu offers egg casseroles, fluffy French toast, frittatas, and bagels and lox. Supplement main dishes with seasonal fresh fruit, creamy parfaits and homemade coffee cake.



Families planning a movie night won't have to worry about snacks and munchies with Saint Germain's delicious offerings. Set up a projector to shine on a large empty wall, or take the viewing outside with a portable screen. Saint Germain offers finger foods for the whole family so parents and kids can enjoy the special feature. A nacho bar features tricolored tortilla chips, warm cheese and fresh toppings, while those who have a sweet tooth will appreciate several chocolate-based desserts, including brownie bars, chocolate-dipped strawberries and cannolis. Don't forget the gourmet popcorn bowl either. There's plenty to go around when the whole family gathers together for a Family Fun Month celebration.



Saint Germain Catering serves communities in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland and has been in business since 1998. It focuses on creating fresh, healthy meals for special occasions, large and small.



About Saint Germain Catering

Saint Germain Catering, locally owned by Mina Ebrahimi, has served the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area since 1999 with excellent, high quality dishes and catering for a wide variety of events including: weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, business lunches, and more. With professional service, talented staff, and great attention to details, Saint Germain Catering can provide the perfect catering for any event.