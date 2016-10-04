Saint Germain Catering Cupcakes Go to the Dogs for the Month of October

Tysons, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --If you ask Mina Ebrahimi what inspires her in life, you need only to go to her Facebook page to see it plastered with images of dogs. Lots of dogs – including her Labrador Retrievers: Suzy, Barney, Jack and Vinny. These dogs are not only her pets, but have solidified a relationship with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine and during the month of October she will raise funds selling her popular cupcakes with 100% of the profit going to UPennVet.



Aside from running a very successful, woman-owned business, Saint Germain Catering Company, where she puts in 16 hour days, managing all aspects of catering for both corporate and social events, she spends the rest of her time and energy on her beloved paw babies who she credits with saving her sanity.



Mina's relationship with The University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, known as Penn Vet, began in 2003 when Jack had to undergo an innovative veterinary surgical procedure only available at Penn Vet. Having worked with their team of extraordinary and incredibly caring veterinarians for many years, Mina became acquainted with Karin Sorenmo DVM, DACVIM, chief of medical oncology at Penn Vet's Ryan Hospital, who founded and led the Penn Vet Shelter Canine Mammary Tumor Program which provides care to shelter dogs with mammary tumors that are homeless and don't have access to the care they need to survive. The Canine Mammary Tumor Program covers the costs of surgery and follow-up care and helps promote adoption of these dogs.



"Mammary tumors in dogs and breast cancer in women have many similarities, both in terms of risk factors and biology. Many of the dogs have multiple tumors, often in different stages of malignant transformation, and therefore provide a unique opportunity to study cancer progression. "We believe that by studying dogs with mammary tumors, we can improve our understanding of how cancer develops, and through this understanding, find better and more efficient drugs to treat and prevent cancer," explains Dr. Sorenmo."



As an acknowledgement of the dedication by Dr. Sorenmo and her team, Mina will bring her love of her dogs and Penn Vet together, raising funds and awareness for Breast Cancer research and the Penn Vet Shelter Mammary Tumor Program by selling her ever popular cupcakes during the month of October.



Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Ebrahimi's success in the food business started 35 years ago with pastries and cupcakes, she has a special offer of a dozen cupcakes, either vanilla or chocolate, with buttercream frosting costing $36.99 with 100% of the profit going to UPENN. This year she intends to raise $10,000.



"As a business leader I believe it is my responsibility to give back to our communities when we can. My pups have been an amazing force in my life and I know that through the groundbreaking scientific work the doctors at UPENN are doing – we will all benefit!"



To order the cupcakes, visit http://www.saintgermaincatering.com cupcakes. They are available for delivery with an additional fee.



About Saint Germain Catering

Saint Germain Catering is proud to be a woman-owned business that operates in the Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland areas. Saint Germain Catering is equipped to handle any size event indoors or outdoors or at any chosen reception facility. The options include box lunches, corporate meeting and events, galas, company cook-outs, private parties, wedding receptions, theme parties, fundraisers, banquets and special family celebrations.



About University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine

Established in 1884, Penn Vet is the only veterinary school developed in association with a medical school, and is one of only four private veterinary schools in the nation. Penn Vet's two campuses, urban and rural, offer students learning opportunities and experiences in virtually every aspect of veterinary medicine. As part of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Vet is a key partner in one of the world's great biomedical research and teaching centers.



For more information about Saint Germain Catering, please visit www.saintgermaincatering.com or call 703-506-9396.