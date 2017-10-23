Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia Announces October Specials

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Even though the weather has been much warmer than usual for this time of year, the fall season has officially arrived, and that means Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia is unveiling their new October specials. Customers can find several options for breakfast, lunch and dinner that feature signature fall flavors and combinations.



Whether customers are planning a fall wedding, bridal shower or special office event, Saint Germain's October specials have something for everyone. Local businesses might ramp up morning office meetings with a classic breakfast of egg scramble with onion and cheese and flaky biscuits with warm southern gravy. Other delicious breakfast choices include smoked salmon and assorted bagels served with capers, shaved red onion and whipped herb cream cheese. For lighter fare, customers might opt for the fabulous fall continental breakfast, complete with signature autumn flavors including pumpkin danishes and almond croissants.



Lunch offerings include chicken piccata with hearty fall artichokes and locally farmed beef meatballs in a creamy tomato-basil sauce served with autumn greens and apple cider vinaigrette. The baked Yukon potato bar, an excellent choice for an appetizer or side dish, lets guests customize their own baked potatoes with cheese, crispy bacon or hearty chili. Fall spiced pork ribs, roasted chicken breast and SGC's signature wings with a choice of dipping sauces and potato skins are excellent choices for football tailgating parties.



Companies looking to boost office morale during the month of October can do so with Saint Germain Catering's signature power lunch, which features fall-themed sandwiches, including turkey cranberry on focaccia bread and smoked ham with honey mustard and crispy onions.



The Honolulu Harvest option brings delicious tropical flavors to a lunch or dinner buffet. Guests can enjoy slow-roasted barbecue pork or teriyaki-ginger salmon with pineapple fried rice and a mandarin orange spinach salad with fried wontons.



Customers interested in hosting an Oktoberfest celebration can rely on Saint Germain Catering to provide proper food for the occasion. Festival attendees can select from grilled bratwurst and sauerkraut with assorted mustards on potato buns, boneless chicken schnitzel, German potato salad and apple torte with cinnamon.



Finally, dessert lovers will be pleased to choose from several sweet treats from Saint Germain's October specials. Several unique cupcake flavors are available, including dark chocolate pomegranate and caramelized pear. In addition, all cupcake sales during the month of October are being donated directly to PennVet to benefit its cancer research programs.



Local customers will find several excellent choices from Saint Germain Catering's October Specials menu that are sure to satisfy the most discerning palate.