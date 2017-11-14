Saint Germain Catering Participates in Operation Homefront

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia is getting into the giving spirit of the season by helping local military families during the holidays through Operation Homefront. The national nonprofit organization provides residential, financial and meal services to military families, so they can thrive and succeed in the communities they have worked so hard to protect while overseas.



To help alleviate the financial expenses that the holidays typically bring, Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for the Military collects cash and food donations from local businesses and families and uses the contributions to provide healthy fixings for a traditional holiday meal for junior enlisted military families, hopefully making their season a bit brighter.



Operation Homefront offers several other services for members of the military and their families, including housing assistance, general financial help for things such as utilities and car repairs, baby shower celebrations and back-to-school supplies and clothing assistance for children.



Mina Ebrahimi, the owner of Saint Germain Catering, sees the event as a way to give back to the community and make a small contribution of appreciation for the endless sacrifices the members of the United States military make for our freedoms. Saint Germain is providing a generous $10,000 donation, which will go towards providing food for military families to prepare holiday meals they might otherwise not be able to afford easily.



Saint Germain is a full-scale catering company serving the DC Metro area, including Maryland and the Northern Virginia communities. It offers a plethora of delicious choices from various menus, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, for catering special events and celebrations with family and friends.



Holiday Meals for the Military continues to be one of Operation Homefront's most successful programs, as evidenced by numbers from the Holiday Meals for the Military 2016 effort, which provided 11,000 families with everything they needed for a memorable holiday meal to share with extended family members. Since beginning the holiday charity program in 2008, it has served over 175,000 military children and 57,000 total family meals.



Operation Homefront also runs a Holiday Toy Drive during the holiday season to help hundreds of military kids have a memorable holiday. It distributes toys and gift cards to military families during the season and accepts donations from the surrounding community and businesses.



Together, Operation Homefront and Saint Germain Catering are working together to make sure military families have a pleasant and enjoyable holiday.



About Saint Germain Catering

Saint Germain Catering, locally owned by Mina Ebrahimi, has served the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area since 1999 with excellent, high quality dishes and catering for a wide variety of events including: weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, business lunches, and more. With professional service, talented staff, and great attention to details, Saint Germain Catering can provide the perfect catering for any event.



Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.