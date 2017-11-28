Saint Germain Catering Releases Holiday Dessert Menu

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2017 --Statistics from 2012 collected by Statista, a statistics portal, indicate that 39 percent of US consumers eat dessert at least once a week. After-dinner treats are especially popular with young people, as 45 percent of those eating dessert once a week are between the ages of 18-24, and nearly half are between 25-34 years old. Pie is a favorite with both men and women, while cheesecake is a favorite primarily among women. Wherever they fall on the dessert spectrum, residents of Northern Virginia can find delicious dessert options from Saint Germain Catering's holiday dessert menu.



The Northern Virginia catering company's recently released holiday dessert collection includes several classic options sure to please guests with a sweet tooth. The NY Cheesecake Bar features several signature cheesecakes, including vanilla bean with berries, salted caramel, raspberry swirl, brownie and the special seasonal flavor, pumpkin cheesecake.



Guests can enjoy traditional holiday desserts as well, including mini pies. Hand-baked 3-inch pies are perfect for a single serving. Filled with salted caramel apple, triple berry, blueberry lemon or chocolate cherry, these delectable pastries have tender, flaky crusts. Full-size pies are offered as well, and guests can choose from apple, cherry, pecan or pumpkin. Each pie serves ten people, and they make a marvelous addition to any festive dessert table.



Chocolate aficionados can satisfy their cravings with chocolate-dipped treats; pretzels, strawberries and rice squares are all listed as menu options. Individual cupcakes are a fun dessert choice and are offered in seasonal fall and winter flavors, including pumpkin, dark chocolate-cherry and vanilla-pear. They can be ordered by the dozen or individually for a smaller holiday gathering. Also among individual desserts are Saint Germain's gingerbread pumpkin parfaits, which are layered with fresh-baked gingerbread, pumpkin mousse and cinnamon whipped cream.



Classic iced sugar cookies are a great option for boosting morale in the office during the holidays and are also perfect for a kid's birthday party, school function or family Christmas party. This menu choice features holiday-themed sugar cookies individually decorated with icing and toppings.



Another unique holiday dessert guests of all ages will appreciate is Saint Germain's candy apples. This treat is coated in caramel and served with or without nuts. White or dark chocolate drizzle adds a festive touch.



Whatever guest dessert preferences may be, when customers order from Saint Germain Catering's holiday dessert menu, they'll find several delectable options for treating family and friends throughout the holiday season.



Saint Germain Catering, locally owned by Mina Ebrahimi, has served the Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland area since 1999 with excellent, high quality dishes and catering for a wide variety of events including: weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, business meetings, business lunches, and more.



Visit SaintGermainCatering.com for more information.