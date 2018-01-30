Saint Germain Catering Releases Valentine's Day Specials

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --While 53.9 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine's Day with a significant other or family members, they are finding new ways to do it that go beyond the traditional restaurant excursion. Rather than trying to snag a hard-to-secure reservation at an exclusive eatery, couples are instead choosing to enjoy a delicious meal in the comfort of their own home. For customers choosing to spend Valentine's Day at home, Saint Germain Catering wants them to know: Plenty of delectable catered options are available from its list of Valentine's Day specials.



Customers can choose a complete SGC-catered Valentine's Day evening that goes beyond just delicious food. This package deal includes a half-dozen cupcakes, a dozen roses in a vase and a three-course dinner for two people. All of the options for the three-course meal are gluten-free.



Clients can choose from one of three delicious salads for a first course, including heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella caprese with basil, olive oil and a balsamic reduction; a winter green salad with fresh berries, caramelized onion, brie and white balsamic vinaigrette; or a roasted beet salad with fresh herbs, arugula, goat cheese and toasted pecans.



For the main course, couples can choose from a grilled filet of beef topped with caramelized onion and mushroom demi-glace, served alongside Yukon potatoes, haricot verts and red peppers; or a pan-seared salmon filet with orange-fennel beurre blanc, served with roasted garlic whipped potatoes and citrus-infused Brussels sprouts; the vegetarian option includes a grilled portabella "steak" set in champagne cream sauce served with parmesan whipped potatoes and grilled vegetables.



The dessert course features a customer's choice of flourless chocolate brownies, a fresh berry parfait or white chocolate-dipped strawberries.



This three-course dinner option also includes all china, silverware, linen napkins, tablecloth and glassware rentals, and a professional SGC server to help set up, serve and clean up following the meal. If customers don't need the full catered evening complete with flowers and tableware rentals, items from the three-course dinner may be selected individually for a delicious romantic dinner together at home.



Customers who want to show appreciation for someone special, whether it's a coworker or a friend, can choose to send them signature cupcakes or chocolate-dipped strawberries, both of which are available by the dozen or half-dozen.



Saint Germain Catering makes every effort to ensure its food is fresh, locally sourced and expertly prepared. Customers interested in ordering catered dishes to celebrate Valentine's Day can order from the company's website or call Saint Germain Catering directly.