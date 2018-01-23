Saint Germain Catering Reveals Super Bowl Snacks

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --Football fans all over the United States are gearing up for Super Bowl LII, set to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4. Although the opponents are not yet known, as that is to be decided in upcoming weeks of playoff games, avid football fans are already preparing to throw Super Bowl parties. Over 111 million Americans tuned in to watch the Super Bowl in 2017, and while many watch solely for the entertaining commercials and halftime show, devoted sports fans are more focused on the game's outcome. To serve hungry guests at these exciting events, Saint Germain Catering of Northern Virginia is busy preparing a delicious menu of Super Bowl-themed foods.



The Virginian Farm to Tailgate menu choice features fresh, locally sourced meat choices from Virginia farms. Pasture-raised grilled chicken brushed with BBQ sauce or pork grillers served on top of fresh potato buns with sauerkraut and flavorful mustards are hearty choices to stay well-fed during the game. Both are served alongside roasted vegetables, sweet and salty cornbread and fluffy buttermilk biscuits.



Saint Germain's Gametime Grill option serves traditional sporting event fare, including all-beef hotdogs and hamburgers complete with traditional toppings, including tomato jam, mustard and pickles. Pair these casual fare options with scratch-made creamy macaroni and cheese, potato salad and cornbread.



The Super Bowl is the United States's second-largest food consumption day, surpassed only by Thanksgiving. Saint Germain Catering is prepared to provide exceptional, delicious menu choices for casual and die-hard sports fans.



Other classic football food fare includes the First and Goal menu selection, which features locally raised chicken wings tossed in SGC's signature sweet and spicy hot wing sauce, pork BBQ sliders with coleslaw and pickles, and sides of potato salad and Parmesan chips.



If it's appetizers and munchies that guests are looking for, Saint Germain delivers with its The Perfect Tailgate choice. Guests can plunge pita chips or vegetable crudités into warm buffalo dip or chilled spinach and artichoke dip. Also included with this menu choice is a local wagyu beef chili bar with kidney beans and fresh vegetables served with sour cream on the side. Super Bowl partygoers should save room for dessert; the catering company offers fresh-baked cookies, signature dessert bars or seasonal cupcake flavors.



Saint Germain Catering strives to provide professional catering services for guests.



